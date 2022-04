Ober (1-1) gave up two unearned runs over six innings with three strikeouts and no walks to take the loss in Sunday's matchup against the Red Sox.

Ober left with the Twins trailing 2-1, but the bullpen gave up six runs after he departed. Ober has a 3.27 ERA and 7:3 K:BB ratio in 11 innings in two starts this season. He'll next pitch Friday against the White Sox as the Twins will move to a five-man rotation with Sonny Gray on the injured list.