Ober didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Royals, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander just missed a quality start, leaving after 88 pitches (55 pitches), but Ober still pitched well enough to collect a win. Minnesota's batters couldn't cash in most of their chances to drive in runs, however, racking up a massive 25 LOB. Ober's stay in the rotation should be a longer one this time with Kenta Maeda (triceps) on the IL and Tyler Mahle (elbow) potentially set to join him, but the 27-year-old has earned the assignment with a 1.59 ERA and 10:5 K:BB through his first two starts and 11.1 innings this season.