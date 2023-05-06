Ober (2-0) earned the win Friday, allowing zero runs on three hits and one walk over seven innings during a 2-0 victory over the Guardians. He struck out six.

Ober drew a second straight start with Kenta Maeda (triceps) and Tyler Mahle (elbow) on the injured list, and he continues to make the most of his limited opportunities. Friday's outing marked Ober's first quality start of the season, and he's allowed just two runs over three appearances (18.1 innings). Ober's 0.98 ERA and 0.87 WHIP are likely unsustainable, and his 16:6 K:BB isn't eye-popping, but he continues to get results and should remain in the rotation as long as Maeda and Mahle are unavailable.