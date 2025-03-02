Ober gave up two runs with six strikeouts and one walk in three innings in his first spring start Saturday.
Ober gave up a home run, but the six strikeouts show he's in good form as spring begins. After recording 12 wins and 191 strikeouts over 178.2 innings with a 3.98 ERA and 1.00 WHIP last season, he's set to be a dependable part again of the Minnesota rotation.
