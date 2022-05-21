Ober (groin) is expected to start Sunday's game against the Royals, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that Ober would return during the Twins' weekend series against the Royals, and the right-hander will ultimately take the mound in Sunday's series finale. Prior to Ober's three-week absence, he posted a 2.75 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 19.2 innings over four starts to begin the year.