Ober (groin) will play catch this week and hopes to throw off a mound "soon," manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It doesn't sound like Ober has made much progress in the past month as there was a similar report in late June that he hoped to soon throw a bullpen session. He's been out eight weeks with an aponeurotic plate injury, which he described as a tendon pulling on his pelvic bone. There seems a decent chance he could be shut down for the season if he's not soon back on track to returning.
