Ober did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the White Sox. He struck out six.

Ober gave up two solo home runs early as the Twins fell behind only to rally to tie the game in the ninth inning and win in the 12th inning. Ober has allowed just six earned runs in his last three starts (2.16 ERA) with a 24:3 K:BB ratio.