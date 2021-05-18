The Twins plan to call up Ober from Triple-A St. Paul to start Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Steve Stone of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Ober will be summoned from the minors on short notice to make his MLB debut after the pitcher initially scheduled to start Tuesday, Michael Pineda, was scratched for non-injury-related reasons. The 25-year-old Ober hasn't worked more than four innings in any of his two starts with St. Paul this season, so the Twins likely won't be counting on the right-hander to work deep into Tuesday's contest.