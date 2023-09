Ober will make a start during the team's upcoming series against the Reds, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ober made an effective start Friday night against the White Sox, which was enough to convince the Twins to keep him in the rotation. He'd line up to retake the mound Wednesday on full rest, though the team hasn't made it official which day he will start. Dallas Keuchel will shift to a relief role.