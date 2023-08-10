Ober (6-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on 11 hits and a walk over five innings in a 9-5 loss to the Tigers. He struck out nine.

Ober tallied a season high in strikeouts, though he surrendered 11 hits for the second time in his last three starts as he fell to the Tigers. The 28-year-old Ober is now 1-2 with a 5.88 ERA over his previous five starts. Overall, his ERA is up to 3.40 with a 1.11 WHIP and 107:19 K:BB across 19 starts (108.2 innings) this season. Ober will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled as a home rematch with Detroit early next week.