Ober did not factor in the decision Friday versus Houston, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven.

In the third start of his career, Ober made it through five innings for the first time and racked up a career-best seven punchouts. He gave up seven hits -- including a fifth-inning homer off the bat of Jose Altuve -- but threw 52 of 72 pitches for strikes and issued only one free pass. Given the strength of the outing against baseball's top run-scoring offense, Ober figures to be lined up for another start. If he gets that opportunity, it is tentatively scheduled to take place at Seattle on Wednesday.