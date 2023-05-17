Ober (3-0) allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to earn the win Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Ober's strung together three straight quality starts, and he's struck out six batters in each of his last four outings. He threw 65 of 102 pitches for strikes in a fairly dominant showing Tuesday. The right-hander is now at a 1.78 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB through 30.1 innings over five starts this season. Ober is lined up for a home start versus the Giants in his next outing.