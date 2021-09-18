Ober (2-3) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts through four innings, taking the loss in Saturday's 6-2 defeat to the Blue Jays.

Ober couldn't contain a hot Blue Jays lineup Saturday, allowing a solo shot to Marcus Semien and a three-run homer to Teoscar Hernandez before being yanked after four innings. Minnesota's deployment of Ober has been interesting, as they've used the rookie as more of an extended opener rather than a true starter this season. The 26-year-old has thrown over 85 pitches just once in 19 starts and has never gone beyond the sixth inning. If the Twins take the training wheels off Ober next season and allow him to pitch deeper into games, the 6-foot-9 right-hander's ability to rack up strikeouts could make him a fantasy sleeper.