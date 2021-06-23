Ober gave up four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings during Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Reds. He had two strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 25-year-old only allowed a solo homer to Tucker Barnhart through four frames, but the Reds tagged him for three runs during the fifth inning, prompting his exit. It breaks a run of three strong starts for the right-hander, as he surrendered three runs over his previous 13 frames. Ober has a 4.64 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB over 21.1 innings this season.