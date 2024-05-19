Ober (4-2) took the loss against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters over four innings.

A first-inning, two-run home run by Jose Ramirez set the tone for Cleveland's offense, which ended up scoring in all but one of the four frames during which Ober toed the rubber. The right-handed hurler needed 91 pitches to get 12 outs and finished with his shortest outing since his disastrous eight-run, 1.1-inning loss in his first start of the campaign. Ober had rebounded impressively from that blowup prior to Saturday, posting a 2.16 ERA and 0.67 WHIP over his subsequent seven starts.