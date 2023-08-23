Ober did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over five innings against the Brewers. He struck out three.

All the damage against Ober came early, with Willy Adames launching a two-run home run in the first inning to mark Ober's seventh consecutive start allowing a long ball, a streak that dates back to the All-Star Break. He also tied his season high in walks and was pulled after 78 pitches despite holding the Brewers to a pair of hits. The outing continued a mildly concerning stretch of brief starts for Ober, who has gone five or fewer frames in five consecutive appearances. He'll likely have a tough time pitching deep in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Rangers.