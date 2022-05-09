Ober (groin) threw an 18-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Ober has been on the injured list since the end of April due to a right groin strain, but he's been cleared to resume mound work. The right-hander will presumably need to increase his pitch count before returning to game action, so it's not yet clear when he'll rejoin the Twins' rotation.
