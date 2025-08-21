Ober took a no-decision Wednesday against the Athletics, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Ober turned in his fourth consecutive start of at least five innings since coming off the injured list, and he induced a strong 18 whiffs en route to tying a season high in punchouts. The right-hander had a dismal June, posting a 9.00 ERA across five starts in the month, but he's at least managed to log a more encouraging 4.09 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB over his first four outings of August after missing over a month of action due to a left hip impingement. That said, Ober could have his work cut out in Toronto against the first-place Blue Jays his next time out.