Ober yielded two runs on six hits over five innings in Friday's win against Arizona. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Ober coughed up a solo homer in the second inning and another run in the fourth. While the three strikeouts were his lowest total since June 2, he's turned in four straight starts without issuing a walk. Ober lowered his ERA to 3.21 alongside a 98:18 K:BB across 103.2 frames. He's projected to take the mound in Detroit next week.