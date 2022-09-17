Ober allowed one hit and one walk over five shutout innings against Cleveland on Friday. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Ober was in line for the victory before Cleveland mounted a late comeback to steal the victory. The 27-year-old righty made his first start June 1 after a lengthy stay on the injured list while dealing with a groin issue. He turned in his first scoreless outing since firing six shutout frames April 17. Ober is now sporting a 3.49 ERA with a 34:8 K:BB through eight starts this season. He's lined up to start in Kansas City next week.