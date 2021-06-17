Ober didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mariners after tossing four scoreless innings, giving up one hit and fanning six.

Ober entered this game having allowed three home runs in just 13 innings, but he managed to keep the ball in the park and delivered his best outing of the campaign thus far. While it remains to be seen if manager Rocco Baldelli wants to keep him in the rotation going forward, this outing was certainly a step in the right direction for the young hurler. He owns a 3.71 ERA in 17 innings across four starts.