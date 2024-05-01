Ober (3-1) earned the win Wednesday over the White Sox, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out three over six innings.

After allowing two runs in the opening frame, Ober settled in to hold Chicago to just two more runs over his final five innings en route to a third consecutive winning decision. The four runs were the most Ober's allowed since he was tagged for eight runs in his first start of the year against Kansas City -- he'd held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his subsequent four outings. Overall, the 28-year-old right-hander sports a 4.55 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB through 31.2 innings this season. Ober's currently slated for a home matchup with the Mariners in his next turn.