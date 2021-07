Ober won't start during the three-game series against the Tigers this weekend, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was originally penciled in as Saturday's starter, but he'll be pushed back following the postponement of Friday's doubleheader. Charlie Barnes and Kenta Maeda will start in Saturday's twin bill, while J.A. Happ pitches Sunday. The Twins have another doubleheader on tap Monday versus the White Sox, so Ober should be back on the mound before too long.