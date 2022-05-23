Ober allowed one run on three hits and a walk over five innings in Sunday's win over the Royals. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Ober made his first start since April 28 after a stint on the injured list and he picked up right where he left off before the injury. Aside from the third inning when Kansas City plated a run, he allowed just one base runner in the 78-pitch outing. Since yielding four runs in his first start of 2022, the 26-year-old has given up five runs (three earned) over his last 19.2 frames. Ober will carry a 2.55 ERA into his projected rematch against the Royals at home next week.