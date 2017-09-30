Colon (illness) has been confirmed as Sunday's starter against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He exited Tuesday's start after one inning due to an illness, but will be ready to take the ball in the final game of the regular season. Colon has a 5.50 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 73.2 innings since joining the Twins, and those stats are actually an improvement over how he pitched with the Braves earlier this season. He should be avoided in any fantasy format where ratios need to be protected.