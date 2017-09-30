Twins' Bartolo Colon: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Colon (illness) has been confirmed as Sunday's starter against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
He exited Tuesday's start after one inning due to an illness, but will be ready to take the ball in the final game of the regular season. Colon has a 5.50 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 73.2 innings since joining the Twins, and those stats are actually an improvement over how he pitched with the Braves earlier this season. He should be avoided in any fantasy format where ratios need to be protected.
More News
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Exits with illness Tuesday•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Knocked around for six runs in loss•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Takes 13th loss to Blue Jays•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Records just five outs against Royals•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Loses despite quality start versus Rays•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...