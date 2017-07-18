Twins' Bartolo Colon: Contract purchased from Triple-A
Colon's contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester prior to Tuesday's start against the Yankees.
He gave up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five in 3.2 innings in his lone rehab start for Rochester, so it's hard to get excited about a guy who washed out of the National League earlier this season. Look for him to eat innings for the Twins, and potentially lose his rotation spot in short order if he doesn't produce.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...