Twins' Bartolo Colon: Earns third win with Twins
Colon (5-10) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Sunday's win over Arizona.
Colon was handed a nine-run lead in the bottom of the first innings, so the veteran was able to put it in cruise control early Sunday. He sports a 4.46 ERA through seven starts since joining the Twins and offers limited fantasy upside moving forward outside of deep settings. Otherwise, it's probably best to only utilize Colon as a streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests when facing a favorable opponent. After all, he allowed another three home runs Sunday and now owns a discouraging 1.8 HR/9 for the campaign. Colon lines up to face the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in his next start.
More News
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Serves up three homers to Indians•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Turns in most dominant outing of season•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Throws complete game in win•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Pitches first quality start in over three months•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Remains in starting rotation•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: No walks in possible final start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...