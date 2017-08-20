Colon (5-10) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Sunday's win over Arizona.

Colon was handed a nine-run lead in the bottom of the first innings, so the veteran was able to put it in cruise control early Sunday. He sports a 4.46 ERA through seven starts since joining the Twins and offers limited fantasy upside moving forward outside of deep settings. Otherwise, it's probably best to only utilize Colon as a streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests when facing a favorable opponent. After all, he allowed another three home runs Sunday and now owns a discouraging 1.8 HR/9 for the campaign. Colon lines up to face the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in his next start.