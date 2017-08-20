Play

Colon (5-10) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Sunday's win over Arizona.

Colon was handed a nine-run lead in the bottom of the first innings, so the veteran was able to put it in cruise control early Sunday. He sports a 4.46 ERA through seven starts since joining the Twins and offers limited fantasy upside moving forward outside of deep settings. Otherwise, it's probably best to only utilize Colon as a streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests when facing a favorable opponent. After all, he allowed another three home runs Sunday and now owns a discouraging 1.8 HR/9 for the campaign. Colon lines up to face the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in his next start.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast