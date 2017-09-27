Twins' Bartolo Colon: Exits with illness Tuesday
Colon exited Tuesday's game against the Indians after one inning with an undisclosed illness, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Colon was roughed up for two runs on three hits in the first frame before being removed from the game between innings with an illness. It's currently unclear if he'll make another start this season.
More News
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Knocked around for six runs in loss•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Takes 13th loss to Blue Jays•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Records just five outs against Royals•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Loses despite quality start versus Rays•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Holds Jays to one run in Friday victory•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...