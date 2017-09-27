Play

Colon exited Tuesday's game against the Indians after one inning with an undisclosed illness, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Colon was roughed up for two runs on three hits in the first frame before being removed from the game between innings with an illness. It's currently unclear if he'll make another start this season.

