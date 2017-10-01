Colon (7-14) allowed a single run on three hits and a walk while striking out four batters through 6.1 innings to take the win against Detroit on Sunday.

The 44-year-old veteran will wrap up the regular season with a 5.18 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 5.6 K/9. While Colon managed to spin a number of solid outings throughout the year, his final numbers showcase his lack of reliability and upside in the majority of fantasy settings.