Twins' Bartolo Colon: Grabs win in season finale
Colon (7-14) allowed a single run on three hits and a walk while striking out four batters through 6.1 innings to take the win against Detroit on Sunday.
The 44-year-old veteran will wrap up the regular season with a 5.18 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 5.6 K/9. While Colon managed to spin a number of solid outings throughout the year, his final numbers showcase his lack of reliability and upside in the majority of fantasy settings.
