Play

Colon (7-14) allowed a single run on three hits and a walk while striking out four batters through 6.1 innings to take the win against Detroit on Sunday.

The 44-year-old veteran will wrap up the regular season with a 5.18 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 5.6 K/9. While Colon managed to spin a number of solid outings throughout the year, his final numbers showcase his lack of reliability and upside in the majority of fantasy settings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast