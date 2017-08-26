Twins' Bartolo Colon: Holds Jays to one run in Friday victory
Colon (4-2) allowed one run on nine hits and one walk over 6.2 innings to earn the win Friday against the Blue Jays.
Colon was provided an early three-run lead as he cruised to his fourth victory with the Twins, and the only mistake he made was allowing a solo homer to Justin Smoak. He's allowed either three or four runs in six of his eight starts since joining the Twins, and he's been a reasonable depth option for fantasy managers. He'll make his next start Thursday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Earns third win with Twins•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Serves up three homers to Indians•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Turns in most dominant outing of season•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Throws complete game in win•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Pitches first quality start in over three months•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Remains in starting rotation•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...