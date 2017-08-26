Colon (4-2) allowed one run on nine hits and one walk over 6.2 innings to earn the win Friday against the Blue Jays.

Colon was provided an early three-run lead as he cruised to his fourth victory with the Twins, and the only mistake he made was allowing a solo homer to Justin Smoak. He's allowed either three or four runs in six of his eight starts since joining the Twins, and he's been a reasonable depth option for fantasy managers. He'll make his next start Thursday against the White Sox.