Twins' Bartolo Colon: Knocked around for six runs in loss
Colon (4-6) gave up six runs on seven hits -- including two homers -- over 3.1 innings in a losing effort against the Yankees on Wednesday. He struck out three and issued one walk.
The 44-year-old has now given up 16 earned runs in his last three starts, with a 4:3 K:BB and four homers allowed in that span (11 innings). Colon lines up for two key starts next week (at CLE, vs DET), and if he comes through with strong outings and leads Minnesota to the postseason, he could make the ALDS rotation. Right now, he doesn't even seem deserving of a postseason roster spot.
