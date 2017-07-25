Twins' Bartolo Colon: No walks in possible final start
Colon allowed three runs on eight hits with no walks and two strikeouts over five innings in Monday's no-decision against the Dodgers.
If Colon does indeed decide to retire after this start, it's fitting that the 44-year-old veteran didn't walk a single batter in this outing. His BB/9 is at 2.50 after finishing no higher than 1.50 in any of the previous five seasons, but the main culprit behind Colon's struggles this year has been his inability to stay away from hard contact. All but two of his 15 opponents this season have managed at least seven hits, which is why his ERA sits at 8.00 following this effort. With two days off on Minnesota's schedule in the next week, it's unclear when the struggling righty would next slot in should he choose to continue his career.
More News
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...