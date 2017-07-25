Colon allowed three runs on eight hits with no walks and two strikeouts over five innings in Monday's no-decision against the Dodgers.

If Colon does indeed decide to retire after this start, it's fitting that the 44-year-old veteran didn't walk a single batter in this outing. His BB/9 is at 2.50 after finishing no higher than 1.50 in any of the previous five seasons, but the main culprit behind Colon's struggles this year has been his inability to stay away from hard contact. All but two of his 15 opponents this season have managed at least seven hits, which is why his ERA sits at 8.00 following this effort. With two days off on Minnesota's schedule in the next week, it's unclear when the struggling righty would next slot in should he choose to continue his career.