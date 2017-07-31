Colon limited Oakland to three runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout over 6.1 innings in Sunday's no-decision.

Just six days after deciding not to retire following a no-decision against the Dodgers, Colon was back on the mound and tossing his first quality start since April 16. While the 44-year-old veteran makes hitters earn it with pinpoint control, a lack of velocity has deteriorated his K/9 down to 5.51. He's unlikely to notch his second consecutive quality start Friday against the Rangers after failing to pick up any in his previous 12 outings.