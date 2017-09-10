Twins' Bartolo Colon: Records just five outs against Royals
Colon (6-12) allowed five runs on six hits over just 1.2 innings during Sunday's loss to Kansas City.
The veteran entered Sunday's outing with a respectable 3.94 ERA through 10 starts and had kept the Twins in games when toeing the rubber. However, that obviously wasn't the case this time around, and Colon is now up to a 6.41 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 5.7 K/9 for the campaign. Those are underwhelming fantasy marks, and he's probably best viewed as a matchup play in the majority of settings. Colon projects to make his next start against the Blue Jays at Target Field.
