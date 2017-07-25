Twins' Bartolo Colon: Remains in starting rotation
Colon will remain in the Twins' rotation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
There were some recent reports suggesting Colon was considering retirement, but he told Bollinger that he's not thinking about hanging up his cleats just yet. While the 44-year-old hasn't been able to find the same magic this year that he enjoyed the past several seasons with the Mets, he's been better than the 8.00 ERA would indicate, and there aren't many ready alternatives to threaten his role with Minnesota.
