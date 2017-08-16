Colon (4-10) took the loss in Tuesday's game against the Indians. He allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings.

Due to a general lack of command of his pitches, Colon worked himself into a jam in nearly every one of his five innings of work Tuesday. The 44-year-old served up three solo homers, but the overall damage could've been much worse, as Colon was fortunate to wiggle his way out of a bases-loaded no-out dilemma in the second inning. The veteran righty has incredibly allowed seven or more hits in 15 of his last 16 starts and will carry an unsightly 6.70 ERA and 1.65 WHIP into his next start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.