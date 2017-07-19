Colon gave up four runs over four innings on eight hits while striking out three in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees in his Twins debut.

Colon was pitching relatively well before giving up three hits and two runs in the fifth inning (another of his baserunners scored after he left without recording an out). His velocity reached the high 80s and he had good command on his fastball, which should get him another start or two in Minnesota's rotation. He looked improved from his earlier stint in Atlanta, but he faces a tough test in the Dodgers in his next start.