Colon threw a complete game for his first victory with the Twins, giving up four runs and nine hits in Friday's win over Texas.

At 44 years and 72 days old, Colon is the oldest A.L. player to toss a complete game and win since Nolan Ryan on July 4, 1992 at age 45 years and 155 days. Colon has thrown two consecutive quality starts.

