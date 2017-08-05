Twins' Bartolo Colon: Throws complete game in win
Colon threw a complete game for his first victory with the Twins, giving up four runs and nine hits in Friday's win over Texas.
At 44 years and 72 days old, Colon is the oldest A.L. player to toss a complete game and win since Nolan Ryan on July 4, 1992 at age 45 years and 155 days. Colon has thrown two consecutive quality starts.
More News
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Pitches first quality start in over three months•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Remains in starting rotation•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: No walks in possible final start•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Considering retirement•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Takes loss in Twins debut•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...