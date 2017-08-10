Twins' Bartolo Colon: Turns in most dominant outing of season
Colon (4-9) shut the Brewers out over seven innings Wednesday, allowing just five hits and a walk while striking out five.
Fresh off becoming the oldest American League pitcher to notch a complete-game win since Nolan Ryan in the early '90s, Colon's now delivered his first scoreless outing of 2017. After going 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA for the Braves before being released, he's now 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA over six starts for Minnesota. The 44-year-old is nearly at the end of a long, sometimes-illustrious career, but he's showing that he still has enough in the tank to deliver the occasional surprisingly effective outing.
More News
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Throws complete game in win•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Pitches first quality start in over three months•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Remains in starting rotation•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: No walks in possible final start•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Considering retirement•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Takes loss in Twins debut•
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...