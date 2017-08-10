Colon (4-9) shut the Brewers out over seven innings Wednesday, allowing just five hits and a walk while striking out five.

Fresh off becoming the oldest American League pitcher to notch a complete-game win since Nolan Ryan in the early '90s, Colon's now delivered his first scoreless outing of 2017. After going 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA for the Braves before being released, he's now 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA over six starts for Minnesota. The 44-year-old is nearly at the end of a long, sometimes-illustrious career, but he's showing that he still has enough in the tank to deliver the occasional surprisingly effective outing.