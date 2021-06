The Twins claimed Burrows from the Tigers off waivers Tuesday and assigned him to Triple-A St. Paul, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old has a 6.23 ERA in 17.1 minor-league innings and yielded four runs over 1.2 innings in his only appearance with the Tigers this season. Though Burrows is starting in Triple-A, it wouldn't be surprising if he's called upon to fill innings in the Twins' depth-deprived bullpen this season.