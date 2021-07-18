The Twins optioned Burrows to Triple-A St. Paul following Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Tigers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Burrows was sent packing in anticipation of the return of Daniel Coulombe (personal), who is on track to be activated from the paternity list ahead of Monday's series opener with the White Sox. After being scooped up off waivers from the Tigers in late June, Burrows made his Twins debut against his former team in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. He worked around a pair of hits to hold Detroit scoreless over 1.1 innings in relief.