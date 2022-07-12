Heller announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he signed a minor-league contract with the Twins.

The 30-year-old right-hander totaled 31 appearances in the big leagues with the Yankees from 2016 through 2020, but he's been out of action for nearly two years since suffering a stress fracture of his elbow while he was attending spring training with the Diamondbacks in 2021. His signing with the Twins is an indication that he's healthy again, but due to his extended absence, Heller will likely need to ramp up at extended spring training for several weeks before he's assigned to one of the Twins' upper-level affiliates.