Rortvedt was recalled from the alternate training site Friday and is starting behind the plate against the Royals, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

The 23-year-old will take the place of Ryan Jeffers, who was demoted to the alternate site after a slow start to the season. Despite starting Friday, Rortvedt should work as Minnesota's secondary catcher, but he could see some starts against right-handed pitching, especially if starter Mitch Garver continues to struggle at the plate.