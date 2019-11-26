Play

Hardy (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Hardy will receive an invitation to major-league spring training as part of the deal. He spent most of the 2019 campaign in the majors with the Tigers, posting a mediocre 4.47 ERA in 44.1 innings while striking out just 29 batters. He required a PRP injection in his left arm in mid-August and was shut down for the year.

