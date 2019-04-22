Manager Rocco Baldelli said Parker (illness) is available Monday against the Astros, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Parker wasn't available for Sunday's game due to an illness but is reportedly feeling much better Monday. Look for the right-hander to be utilized if the game is close. Through eight appearances this season, Parker has tallied four saves to go with a 1.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB in 6.1 innings.