Parker (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on three hits -- including two home runs -- in an inning of relief to blow his first save of the season as the Twins fell 9-7 to Cleveland.

The right-hander is struggling right now, serving up four homers in his last four appearances after allowing only one in his first 17.1 innings on the season. The rough stretch has more than tripled Parker's ERA to 3.74, but it can't be seen as too much of a surprise considering he was tagged for 12 home runs in 66.1 innings with the Angels last year. He'll remain in the closing mix with Minnesota for now, but if he can't keep the ball in the park, the team has plenty of other options it can use in the ninth inning instead.