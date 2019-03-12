Parker remains in Minnesota's closer mix, but manager Rocco Baldeli has not indicated who may be his closer or if he'll use a bullpen by committee, MLB.com reports. Parker has given up one run this spring in five innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

It increasingly sounds like the Twins will use a closer-by-committee based on matchups. Trevor May may be the leading candidate to close games since he was used as a closer at the end of last season, but the job could easily be equally split between May and Parker with others, including Trevor Hildenberger, Addison Reed, Taylor Rogers and Fernando Romero, in the mix as well.