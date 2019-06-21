Parker isn't expected to be away for the full seven days of his family medical emergency leave, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "Without getting too far into it, I heard from Blake today," manager Rocco Baldelli said, "and he said everything seemed to be going well, and we should see him back here soon."

Parker was placed on the list Wednesday and must sit out for a minimum of three days. It sounds like he could return Sunday or early next week.

