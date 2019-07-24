Parker was designated for assignment Wednesday.

He contributed to giving away Tuesday's classic game against the Yankees by surrendering four runs while recording just one out, and that was apparently the final straw. Parker has a 7.11 ERA and 1.79 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over his last 19 innings, but did tally 10 saves earlier in the year before losing the job to Taylor Rogers.

