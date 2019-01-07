Parker agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Twins on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Parker has found a new home after being non-tendered by the Angels earlier in the offseason. The veteran right-hander figures to immediately join the late-inning conversation in Minnesota after posting a 3.26 ERA and 70:19 K:BB in 66.1 innings with Los Angeles in 2018. That said, Parker struggled with homers (1.6 HR/9) and indicators suggest his ERA was nearly a run better than it should have been (4.40 FIP), suggesting he may be better suited for a setup role while Trevor May or Addison Reed take the ninth inning.

